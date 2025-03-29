Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,160 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 158,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $6,730,399.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,632.70. This represents a 46.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 666,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $28,279,335.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,336,195 shares in the company, valued at $141,521,391.90. This represents a 16.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,775,525 shares of company stock worth $117,241,446 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

