Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Director Eckhardt Guenter Ruemmler Acquires 810 Shares

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) Director Eckhardt Guenter Ruemmler acquired 810 shares of Northland Power stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,228.65.

Eckhardt Guenter Ruemmler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Eckhardt Guenter Ruemmler acquired 820 shares of Northland Power stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.99 per share, with a total value of C$14,747.70.

Northland Power Stock Performance

NPI opened at C$19.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.17. Northland Power Inc. has a 52-week low of C$16.14 and a 52-week high of C$24.88. The company has a market cap of C$5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is -219.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NPI. TD Securities upped their price target on Northland Power from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.21.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

