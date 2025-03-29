Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Update

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,300 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the February 28th total of 926,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sidus Space

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIDU. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sidus Space in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sidus Space by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 50,614 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sidus Space during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIDU opened at $1.50 on Friday. Sidus Space has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47.

Sidus Space Company Profile

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

