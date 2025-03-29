SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
SK Growth Opportunities Trading Down 0.2 %
SKGR opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. SK Growth Opportunities has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.02.
SK Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter.
SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile
SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
