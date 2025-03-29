SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SK Growth Opportunities Trading Down 0.2 %

SKGR opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. SK Growth Opportunities has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.02.

Get SK Growth Opportunities alerts:

SK Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth $11,276,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth about $4,253,000. Linden Advisors LP increased its position in SK Growth Opportunities by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $3,586,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SK Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.