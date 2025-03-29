Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Declines By 42.1%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEZ stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $113.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.62.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

