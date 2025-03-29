WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,666,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after buying an additional 68,957 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after acquiring an additional 83,381 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after acquiring an additional 98,227 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 590,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 276,534 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

NYSE ETD opened at $27.56 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $35.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $700.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $292,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,641,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,058,559.35. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $846,400. Company insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

