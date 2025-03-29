WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 56,839 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 127.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,839 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Green Dot by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Green Dot by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Dot

In other Green Dot news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 331,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $3,492,313.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,376,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,671,334.98. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 380,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $3,973,578.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,708,126 shares in the company, valued at $59,592,835.44. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $453.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

