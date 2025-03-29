WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,091 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Barclays PLC increased its position in SM Energy by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after buying an additional 80,343 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,815 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,324,000 after purchasing an additional 114,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This trade represents a 91.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Williams Trading set a $41.00 target price on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $852.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

