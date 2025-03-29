WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 36,311 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,311 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

