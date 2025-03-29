WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.11 Million Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,195 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,852.68. This represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $83.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.48. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $115.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average is $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

