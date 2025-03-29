WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 9,573 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 0.60. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

