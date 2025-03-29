WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,853,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,462,000 after acquiring an additional 192,221 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,810,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,870,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,850,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,116,000 after buying an additional 27,172 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.08.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.18%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

