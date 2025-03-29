Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases New Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 264,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,829,000 after buying an additional 1,372,865 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,773,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,447,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,179,000 after purchasing an additional 106,485 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 118.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

