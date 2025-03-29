WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,926 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,508,000 after purchasing an additional 36,596 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 104.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 43,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AL. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on Air Lease in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Air Lease Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE AL opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

