Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,640 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 449.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 238,884 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,390,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,847,000 after acquiring an additional 127,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 172,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 59,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

