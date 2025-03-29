VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Position Increased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 705.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 246,800 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

