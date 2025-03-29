Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PARA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. Research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PARA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Global

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.