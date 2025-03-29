Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Down 76.5% in March

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 514,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGEN stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter.

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

