Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS) Short Interest Update

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Matthews China Discovery Active ETF stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.71. Matthews China Discovery Active ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $32.98.

Institutional Trading of Matthews China Discovery Active ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Matthews China Discovery Active ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 83.16% of Matthews China Discovery Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (MCHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in small- and mid-cap stocks of Chinese companies with perceived sustainable growth potential.

