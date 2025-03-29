Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Price Down 18.9% – Should You Sell?

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.42 ($0.02). Approximately 17,696,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 712% from the average daily volume of 2,178,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Ariana Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.06. The stock has a market cap of £26.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50,111.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Ariana Resources Company Profile

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, uranium, zinc, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

