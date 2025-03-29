Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New $222,000 Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 765 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSTR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 746.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,783,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 979.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,952.35. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of MSTR opened at $289.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 3.36. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

