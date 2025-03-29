First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $42.95 and a 52 week high of $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41.
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
