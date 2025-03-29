iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,105,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,790,000 after purchasing an additional 407,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,397,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,787,000 after buying an additional 140,255 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,745,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,200,000 after purchasing an additional 470,739 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $105.19 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.58 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.07.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

