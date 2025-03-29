DnB Asset Management AS Has $19.79 Million Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102,209 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Embraer were worth $19,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Embraer by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.70. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

