Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,069 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $15,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 24.0% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $135.54 and a one year high of $198.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

