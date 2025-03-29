Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New $268,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $296,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $333.68 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $285.24 and a 12-month high of $386.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.5475 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

