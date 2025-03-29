2,427 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,141 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,202,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,046 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,255,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,282,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 904,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.83 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.59. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.91.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

