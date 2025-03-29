Financial Counselors Inc. Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,880,000 after buying an additional 187,597 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,313,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,323.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 396,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,263,000 after acquiring an additional 390,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 238,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $102.01 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.