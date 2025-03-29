Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 217 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,542 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $593,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 156,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,253,000 after buying an additional 61,144 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average of $108.58.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

