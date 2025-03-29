Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,337,000 after buying an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,885,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 36.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after buying an additional 109,886 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Price Performance

Medpace stock opened at $312.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.01 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.90 and its 200-day moving average is $339.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.