Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $252.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.00 and a 52-week high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.4013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

