Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 303 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $13,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $316.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.82 and a 1-year high of $363.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.