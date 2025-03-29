Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Trading Up 15.6% – What’s Next?

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 293.58 ($3.80) and last traded at GBX 288.70 ($3.74). Approximately 384,146,594 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,835% from the average daily volume of 19,847,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249.80 ($3.23).

Ocado Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 287.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 318.84. The company has a market cap of £2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.85.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX (41) (($0.53)) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocado Group had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Adam Warby bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £225,000 ($291,224.44). Corporate insiders own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

