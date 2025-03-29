Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells 8,641 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James H. Roth sold 8,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $1,230,305.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,698.44. The trade was a 15.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $142.30 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $153.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.59.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HURN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.