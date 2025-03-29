iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stake Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034,274 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $42,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,059,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 100,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,390.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS INDA opened at $51.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

