Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 23 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $7,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares in the company, valued at $346,541. The trade was a 87.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $3,762,052. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $447.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

