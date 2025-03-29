EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,032,000 after purchasing an additional 156,762 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 202,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 132,040 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,663,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after buying an additional 68,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 65,685 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Worthington Enterprises Price Performance
WOR stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56.
Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WOR has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on WOR
Worthington Enterprises Profile
Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Worthington Enterprises
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.