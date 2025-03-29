EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,032,000 after purchasing an additional 156,762 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 202,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 132,040 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,663,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after buying an additional 68,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 65,685 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

WOR stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $304.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOR has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

