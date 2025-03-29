EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $9.29 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $729.73 million, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.62%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

