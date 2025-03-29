COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,311 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMPS. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 914,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 621,222 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 567,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 258,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 4.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown University raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown University now owns 214,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

CMPS stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $10.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

