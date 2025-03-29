EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Alta Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $56,716,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $126,719.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 447,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,590.53. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,998 shares of company stock worth $344,818. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

TYRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyra Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

