Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 86,496 Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 86,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Fidelis Insurance by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,078,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,896 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,577,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,851,000 after buying an additional 225,952 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $3,309,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth about $2,068,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:FIHL opened at $16.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

