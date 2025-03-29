Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $967,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,437,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

AVXL opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.94. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $14.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

