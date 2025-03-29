Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $169,000 Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,388,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 140,482 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth $1,499,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $12.04 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $600.71 million, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Daktronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

