EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 143.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTS. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Capmk upgraded Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Vitesse Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vitesse Energy stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $954.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. This is a positive change from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 351.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vitesse Energy

In other Vitesse Energy news, VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $179,263.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,073.70. This trade represents a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $217,336.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,304.35. The trade was a 9.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

