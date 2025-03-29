EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in LGI Homes by 3.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 939,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,350,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 907,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,168,000 after acquiring an additional 212,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.71.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.16). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $557.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,125.88. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of LGI Homes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $118.33.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

