Prudential Financial Inc. Has $10.34 Million Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANF. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

ANF opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.48. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $196.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

