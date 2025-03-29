KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 42,500 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 24.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price target on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

