Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $12,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.27 and a 200-day moving average of $145.29. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $110.68 and a one year high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

