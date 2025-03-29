Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 134.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,207 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $12,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 157.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 183.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,295 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 0.7 %

STRL stock opened at $116.15 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $206.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day moving average is $155.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

