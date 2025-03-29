Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Up 237.5% in March

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IGI stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

