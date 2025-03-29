Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Up 237.5% in March

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of IGI stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
